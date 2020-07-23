United Regional named among best maternity hospitals by Newsweek

Plenty of beds, about 30 ventilators not in use and more PPE than in mid-March is how URHCS CEO and President Phyllis Cowling describes the current state of the hospital.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Mother and Baby Unit of United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls was recently named among the top maternity hospitals in the nation by Newsweek.

Newsweek’s list of best maternity hospitals includes 231 units from 36 states, and are not ranked in any particular order.

URHCS’s Mother and Baby Unit was one of the eight Texas hospitals to make the cut.

Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities.

A panel of national experts advised Leapfrog on standards for excellence in maternity care, including achieving low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, and following crucial protocols to protect mothers and babies.

Though these are standards aligned with medical research and best practices, not all hospitals achieve them.

The facilities cited by Newsweek as Best Maternity Hospitals 2020 are an elite group demonstrating excellence in maternity care.