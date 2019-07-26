United Regional officials partner with students for Stop the Bleed class at MSU

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional and MSU Texas nursing students partnered for a Stop the Bleed class on Thursday.

The class teaches everyday citizens how to help if they respond first to things like a car accident, where someone is severely injured.

Trauma Educator and Injury Prevention Outreach Coordinator for United Regional, Laura Pressler said they’ve heard stories of people taking the class and using what they learned in a real-life situation.

“We’ve had some law enforcement agencies that have taken the class and we’ve had them actually respond to a car crash and the person that came in had a tourniquet and it was definitely life-saving,” Pressler said.

If you’d like to schedule a class just call United Regional at 940-764-7000 and ask for the Trauma Service Department.

