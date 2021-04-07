United Supermarkets, Market Street launch first-ever Bacon Fest

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) – On Wednesday, April 7, United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos locations across Texas will launch their first-ever Bacon Fest — a month where bacon takes its rightful place in the spotlight.

Bacon Fest will run from April 7 to May 4 and, throughout that time, each location will be providing a huge selection of bacon-related products.

“We are so excited to launch our first Bacon Fest,” said Scott Nettles, director of meat and seafood for the United Family. “From bacon cinnamon rolls to bacon-wrapped items to put on the grill, Bacon Fest is going to give us an opportunity to remind everyone of the great ways they can use bacon as well as some ways they may not have thought of before. Some say you can’t buy happiness, but we have created some incredible new bacon items and we hope that will get you pretty close!”

Some of the featured bacon items making an appearance during Bacon Fest will be bacon mac and cheese, BLT pizza, bacon cookies, chocolate-covered bacon, bacon cinnamon rolls and more.