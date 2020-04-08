1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

University of Arkansas virtual choir’s singing of ‘Alma Mater’ goes viral

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTAL) — A video of the University of Arkansas Choral Studies Virtual Choir singing the university’s Alma Mater has gone viral.

More than 100 singers from the Schola Cantorum, Women’s Chorus, Men’s Chorus, Inspirational Chorale and Chamber Choir learned the Alma Mater and recorded themselves singing their parts as part of a final online learning project.

The audio and video were carefully layered and edited together creating a “virtual choir.” The goal of the project was to show that even during periods of isolation, we can find community. Even when concert halls are silent, music can ring through the air. 

The video has been shared throughout social media and has amassed more than 10,000 views in the first few days.

Visit the Department of Music online for more information about the U of A’s choral programs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News