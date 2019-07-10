University of Texas to offer free tuition to low-income families

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)- Students from low-income Texas families will now be able to attend the University of Texas without paying tuition.

According to a press release, the university’s Board of Regents unanimously voted to create a $160 million endowment for financial assistance on July 9.

Starting in 2020, students whose families make less than $65,000 a year will be eligible to receive aid.

The board’s chairmen said the endowment will improve access to higher education by making a UT degree more affordable.