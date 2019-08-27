University pulls controversial campaign poster

WISCONSIN (WTMJ) — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will no longer use a photo that features an African-American criminal justice student with crime scene tape wrapped around her neck.

The campaign prompted some discussion online. Some said it was offensive, and others called for the university to remove it.

“It just seems sometimes there’s not someone in the room saying, ‘Hey, we should think about this for just an extra second,” said student Nate Rosek.

UWM eventually opted to remove the posters after the pushback from alum, students and people online.

Some said it was racially offensive because it featured the crime tape and an African-American woman.

“A person of color with crime tape around her neck. It gives you a bit of another thought,” Rosek said.

Read more here.