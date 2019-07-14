UPDATE: Unoccupied Wichita Falls house fire under investigation

Wichita Falls firefighters work to put a house fire out on North Third Street Sunday evening.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

UPDATE: One firefighter was injured at the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of North 3rd Street Sunday evening, though the extent of their injuries was not available to Texomashomepage. Eddie Mawson, with the WFFD, said in a statement the fire took approximately 20 minutes to extinguish and there was $6,000 in damage done. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Wichita Falls firefighters and Wichita Falls police responded to a house fire around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, in the 1200 block of North 3rd Street.

The one story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. A WFFD official told our crew on scene the home was vacant and no one was home at the time. The fire’s cause is now under investigation.

