Unrest breaks out in Louisville and across the country after Breonna Taylor case announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Protesters gathered and reacted after a Kentucky grand jury announced their decision in the March killing of Black medical worker, Breonna Taylor.

The Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three police officers involved in the death of Taylor, but the indictment was for shooting his gun at Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

The officer indicted, Detective Brett Hankison, faces up to five years in prison if convicted, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

“The grand jury determined that there is no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death,” Cameron said. “The grand jury found that there was sufficient evidence to indict Detective Hankison for wanton endangerment for firing his weapon outside a sliding-glass door and through a bedroom window, with some bullets traveling through that apartment and entering the apartment next door while three residents were at home.”

Some protesters in Louisville have been ordered by police to disperse hours after officials announced a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Police on Wednesday afternoon declared a gathering on a street corner outside downtown to be “unlawful” and threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people did not leave.

The order was directed at a group of protesters that broke off from other demonstrators who had gathered downtown.

“We’re mourning what should have happened — that’s the feeling I’m having — is that we didn’t get justice today,” said Jennifer Williams, a demonstrator.

The Governor authorized the Kentucky National Guard Wednesday night. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has authorized a “limited” deployment of the National Guard as hundreds of demonstrators have gathered. The guard said about 500 troops were deployed.

Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky during protests reacting to the Breonna Taylor case announcement, MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Schroeder said police had a suspect in custody and that both police officers are expected to recover.

MetroSafe also confirmed there were “multiple shootings” throughout Louisville Wednesday evening. Sergeant Lamont Washington of the Louisville Metro Police Department said that the police were not aware of any civilians being shot.

LMPD said there were “closer to 100 arrests” Wednesday.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced a curfew for Louisville starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The curfew is expected to be in place for three days.

Unrest continued throughout the country.

Midwest

In Chicago, both the mayor and the Illinois governor called for peace but said the Illinois National Guard is ready to take action if needed.

“In this moment, each of us has an opportunity and really an obligation to reflect on how we will take in this news and what we will do with it,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “Breonna Taylor’s family has consistently called for peace and urged people who are acting in her name to do so in a way that builds, not destroys community.”

Protesters in Chicago rallied on the city’s South Side early Tuesday evening. The group gathering there said they had plans to shut down an intersection, according to NewsNation affiliate WGN. Organizers used red blood-like paint to spell out Taylor’s name in the street.

Northeast

In New York City, crowds gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn following the announcement. Crowds could be seen marching through the streets with signs and chanting “no justice, no peace.”

Mid-South

In Kansas City, Missouri, crews spent part of the afternoon wrapping statues in plastic outside police headquarters. A large group demonstrated outside of Kansas City Police Headquarters on Wednesday night before taking to the streets, NewsNation affiliate WDAF-TV reported. The protest was mostly in a show of support for Taylor’s family.

Southwest

At least 11 protesters were arrested at a Justice for Breonna Taylor demonstration in downtown Austin, Texas. NewsNation affiliate KXAN crews said they saw protesters in zip ties being directed into an Austin Police Department vehicle.

Southeast

In Georgia, police say they have deployed chemical agents on Atlanta protesters demonstrating against a grand jury’s decision not to indict police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Georgia State Patrol Spokesperson Franka Young has told The Associated Press the chemical agents were fired after “some unruly protesters” attempted to climb on top of a SWAT vehicle that was stationed in the city.

“They were given orders to get off of the vehicle and when they ignored the orders, the SWAT team was forced to utilize less lethal gas to deter them,” Young said. Some protesters were also arrested after refusing orders to disperse from roads and to walk on sidewalks, Young said. It is not clear how many people were arrested. Young said many protesters had followed police orders.

West

On the West Coast, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department prepared for protests with deputies blocking off roads in downtown LA near the Hall of Justice. Dozens gathered outside the Hall of Justice and peacefully protested.

In San Diego, California, protesters from two separate groups joined up to march a three-mile stretch. The protest was peaceful through much of the evening and into the night until San Diego police declared it an unlawful assembly in response to “acts of violence and vandalism” near the department’s headquarters, NewsNation affiliate KSWB-TV reported.

Police are trying to get the protesters to disperse the area. Here’s video of the scene. pic.twitter.com/GnZ1Mj4Wcx — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) September 24, 2020

In Portland, Oregon, police declared a riot as hundreds gathered outside the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct. Police say a Molotov cocktail was thrown toward officers, and a fire was set to an awning on the side of the police building, NewsNation affiliate KOIN-TV reported.

In Denver, a person was detained by police after allegedly driving into a group of protesters outside of the Colorado State Capitol. NewsNation affiliate KDVR reported that no one was hurt.

Protests erupted throughout the country in May following the death of George Floyd. Kenosha, Wisconsin also saw protests after police shot Jacob Blake, seven times in the back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.