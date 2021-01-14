Unused gift cards get their day

This Saturday is "National Use Your Gift Card Day," a holiday designed to remind you to take advantage of the unused gift cards that may be in your wallet. NBC's Dan Scheneman reports.

(NBC NEWS) — Everyone loves gift cards, but many of us often forget about them once they’re in our wallets.

Now “National Use Your Gift Card Day” can serve as a reminder to take advantage of those cards.

Founder Tracy Tilson says she was going through her wallets during spring cleaning when the idea came to her.

“I’m not exaggerating. I came up with a stack of gift cards that I forgot where they were, where they came from, how I got them,” she says.



Just after the holidays is the perfect time to use gift cards according to Sara Skirboll of RetailMeNot.com.

“Take advantage of all the after Christmas sales, and take advantage of those cash back offers,” Skirboll advises.



Skirboll says more than $3 billion dollars worth of gift cards go unused every year, and says shoppers shouldn’t wait too long.

“Consumers need to remember that a lot of these gift cards do in fact have expiration date,” Skirboll warns.

Read more here.