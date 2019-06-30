UPDATE: Abducted El Paso boys found and reunited with mother in U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — After an Amber Alert was issued for two boys following their alleged abduction on Saturday morning, the children have been found, “safe and unharmed,” according to El Paso Police.

The boys were located in Juarez, Mexico, then returned to their mother in the United States thanks to the combined efforts of the FBI and U.S. Marshals.

The El Paso Police Department said they were searching for suspect Justin Carrillo who is accused of abducting 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo.

They had been seen last around 5 a.m. on Saturday at 5729 Valley Lilac Lane in El Paso.

The 26-year-old suspect was last seen driving a black 2003 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate KYR4562. He is described as:

White male

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Has a short beard

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is still underway, according to law enforcement. If you have any information, you are urged to call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.