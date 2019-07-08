UPDATE: Lawton Escaped inmate captured and back in custody

UPDATE: Tenequer was captured and taken back in custody Wednesday, July 10 by Lawton Police.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) The Lawton Police Department needs your help finding an escaped inmate.

On July 8, 2019 around 11:15 a.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to an inmate that escaped during his trustee status.

The inmate, Mark Tenequer, 21, was working at the Museum of the Great Plains before he fled.

He was currently in the Lawton City Jail on a failure to appear on previous charges of driving under suspension, driving under revocation, and speeding.

If located please contact the Lawton Police Department.

You can also call Crimestoppers and possibly be eligible for a reward. Call (580) 355-INFO.