FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Texas Rangers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Crowell.

According to The Department of Public Safety’s press, DPS said they assisted the Crowell Police Department, Foard County Constable’s Office, and Foard County Sheriff’s Office with the shooting.

The suspect in the incident was in a stolen vehicle that led officers on a short pursuit. The offender was injured and transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. It is still unknown at the time what lead to the shooting.

The officers were uninjured, and the investigation is still ongoing.