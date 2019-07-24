Update on Fort Sill housing unaccompanied minors from Oklahoma senator

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Unaccompanied minors who have illegally entered the United States will not be staying at Fort Sill as originally announced, at least for the near future.
That is according to Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe and his staff.
His staff said Sen. Inhofe was told illegal border crossings have dropped and Department of Health and Human Services has sufficient space to house all unaccompanied minors without having to use Fort Sill as a temporary influx facility.
If conditions change, they say the congressional delegations and state officials will be given ample notice before children arrive.