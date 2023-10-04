AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, as the severe weather situation develops. The latest update will appear first. Refreshing this story often will ensure the reader is viewing the latest information.

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 5:15 p.m.

Power outages are to be expected in the Texoma area due to a string of severe thunderstorms rolling through North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. The National Weather Service out of Norman, Oklahoma has a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Parts of Wichita Falls County are expected to be without power:

Electra: Is expected to be without power in certain areas and the time of restoration is unknown.

Iowa Park: Is expected to have restored power on Oct 4, 2023, at 6:30 PM

Sheppard Air Force Base: Is expected to have restored power on Oct 4, 2023, at 6:30 PM

Burkburnett: Is expected to have restored power on Oct 4, 2023, at 6:30 PM