UPS has gotten the green light from the federal government to operate a nationwide fleet of drones

(KFDX/KJTL) — UPS has gotten the green light from the federal government to operate a nationwide fleet of drones.

It will allow the company to expand deliveries on hospital campuses and moves direct-to-consumer drone deliveries one step closer to reality.

UPS’s drone division, called “flight forward” can fly an unlimited number of drones and it can also fly drones at night.

But UPS still faces a lot of hurdles before it can run a large commercial operation with drones.

Drones won’t be allowed to fly beyond the sight of the operator without an FAA exemption for each route.

Also, each flight will need a separate operator.

For now, UPS will stick to campus-like settings of hospitals, colleges, or business complexes.

Home delivery by drone is still years away.

