Urban Air CEO to speak at I.d.e.a. WF award program as keynote speaker

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As several local business owners eagerly await as finalists of the I.d.e.a. WF competition, officials have announced the keynote speaker for the event.

Urban Air CEO Michael Browning will speak at the free event to share his positive and true story about an idea that jumped to a reality.

Browning founded Urban Air Adventure Park, the nations premier full-service active family entertainments company.

The awards program will be Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. in Dillard College of Business Room 101 at Midwestern State University.

The event is free to the public, so call 940-397-6200 to reserve tickets to the event.

For more information on I.d.e.a. WF, click here.