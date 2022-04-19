WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Around 20,000 people every year set out to climb to the base camp of the world’s highest mountain, but only 60% ever make it.

Now a Wichita Falls man is on that elite list.

A little more than 17,000 feet up, will get you to the base camp at Mt. Everest. It’s something thousands of people attempt every year but several never make it.

“Three to five people a year on average die just getting to base camp,” Wichita Falls resident Kevin Brooks said. “I think the highest is like 15. So, it’s still very difficult.”

Brooks is a seasoned climber and lives in Wichita Falls. Last month, he set out on a journey with three others to trek across Nepal which culminated with a climb on Mt. Everest and reaching its base camp.

“Seeing the other country, seeing the Himalayas it was incredible,” Brooks said. “You’re walking along you’re seeing the giants of the world, the third tallest, the fourth tallest, mountain of the world, the tallest mountain in the world, they’re just surrounding. It was incredible. Making it to base camp was the climax, it was awesome.”

Mt. Everest’s base camp is 17,700 feet. For comparison, it’s only 1,500 feet lower than the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro and about 11,300 feet below Everest’s peak. So, while it may not be the peak it is still not something for the meek and inexperienced.

“You can’t sleep,” Brooks said. “Even on 14,000-foot peaks here in Colorado, I’ve had that issue where you’re like, ‘oh man, I can’t breathe,’, especially at night, you’re asleep. Above 17,000 it’s worse and above 17,000 feet you would wake up every night and you’re just gasping for air. Felt almost a panic because you could not breathe.”

After weeks of eating only rice and vegetables, when he returned, he turned to a Texas favorite for his first meal.

“As soon as I got to America I went to Whataburger,” Brooks said.