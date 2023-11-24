(The Hill) — The US is still enjoying one of the best job markets in its labor history, but here’s a heads-up: there are signs of change around the corner.

According to Goldman Sachs, the current pace of job growth is around 175,000 per month, but they expect it to slow to 100,000 in the second half of 2024. JP Morgan is on the same page – it predicts that job growth is expected to soften in 2024.

And the most official source, the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, tells us that job growth slowed in October after the economy added fewer jobs in August and September than expected.

All of it promises a slowdown in labor market momentum, news that is considered to be “Fed-friendly”: good for the economy. But what does it mean for workers?

The cards are not as stacked in your favor as they were 12 months ago, and wage growth is also slowing, so the springboard from your current role into a better one may not be quite as visible nor as bouncy.

There is, however, reason for optimism. A slowing in the jobs market presents an opportunity to take stock to safeguard your career progression.

If you have been on the fence about staying in your current role, safe in the knowledge that the market is awash with new opportunities, this is your nudge to be more cautious and more curious. It could be a good time to make your move.

An employer’s market

The Great Resignation that pockmarked the jobs market since the pandemic is officially over, said observers, which is good news for organizations on the hunt for the best talent.

Quits have fallen to pre-pandemic levels, and consequently so have new hires, so employers are less desperate to fill openings. This means you’ll have to search harder to find great opportunities but when you inevitably do, be ready to step up.

Do your research

With a focus on your skills, rather than your current job title, research the hottest sectors where your knowledge and expertise are turning heads these days.

If you are on the hunt for something new, note that government, health, nonprofit and professional services roles have been ripest for picking this year, with more active openings and hirings.

Expand your network online and aim to follow key players and join associations related to your targeted sector.

Be open to a change

These days, a huge amount of job seekers are still searching for full-time remote working. Don’t put yourself directly in line with the masses; Stand out from the competition by including hybrid and on-site roles in your search and application process.

Furthermore, be open to contract and shorter-term positions that could help you find your feet on a new career path.

Speed matters

All the experts agree that now might not be the time to take your time. In a softer jobs market, your leverage as a skilled worker is softening, too. When you see an interesting role, have your résumé and references dusted off and ready to go.

The right applicants are getting appointed quickly, and competition can be fierce. Be on your game and move fast.

Are you ready to make your move? All of the best opportunities can be found at The Hill Jobs – start your search today.

Director of Election Protection, Issue One, Washington

Fortifying US elections is the main goal of the Director of Election Protection at Issue One, who will lead strategic initiatives in this area.

Reporting to the Chief of Strategy, the Director will oversee the National Council on Election Integrity and spearhead the Faces of Democracy campaign, in a role that drives communications, wider policy and grassroots mobilization.

A minimum of five years in campaign leadership is preferred as well as a familiarity with legislative advocacy, plus exceptional communication and management skills. Read more about this important role at The Hill Jobs, where you can apply directly.

Director, Treasury FX Trading & Funding, Remitly, Seattle

Remitly is currently seeking a Treasury Director to oversee its FX operations, managing $40B in transactions across more than 170 countries annually.

You’ll lead a global team of 10, and head up FX inventory purchases, funding strategies, and trade execution, with a focus on optimizing liquidity and minimizing cost. At least a decade in global treasury FX management, with deep knowledge of emerging markets currencies or remittance, and strong leadership skills is ideal.

Your educational background would ideally be finance, accounting, or a related field, while professional certifications such as CFA, CTP, or CPA are an advantage.

In return you’ll enjoy flexible time off, great health benefits, 401k-matching, and educational support. Discover more about working for Remitly at The Hill Jobs today.

Manager, Digital Communications, American Gas Association, Washington

The American Gas Association, which represents more than 200 natural gas companies, has an exciting opening for a Manager of Digital Communications to join its team.

The successful candidate will oversee online content, social media, and graphic design projects, so the role ideally calls for a degree in communications or a related field.

Occasional travel will be involved. If you are energetic, collaborative, and at your best under pressure, this role could be for you. Read more about it at The Hill Jobs.

