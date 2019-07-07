US women’s soccer team win 2019 World Cup over the Netherlands in 2-0 final

Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring a goal in the World Cup final against the Netherlands in Lyon on July 7, 2019.Denis Balibouse / Reuters

The U.S. women’s national soccer team proved their dominance at the 2019 Women’s World Cup by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in the championship match.

The victory in Lyon, France, marks the fourth world title for the U.S. women after taking home the cup in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

The first half of the game went scoreless, with co-captain Megan Rapinoe earning the first goal of the game with a penalty kick at the 61-minute mark. Just before the 69-minute mark, midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the second goal.

The first half of the game went scoreless, with co-captain Megan Rapinoe earning the first goal of the game with a penalty kick at the 61-minute mark. Just before the 69-minute mark, midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the second goal.

The U.S. women’s national team roared onto the field during the group stage of the World Cup, defeating Thailand, 13-0. They continued to trounce their competitors throughout the games in France.

The win comes after a season that was marked by representation, controversy, calls for equal pay, and public battles against President Donald Trump.