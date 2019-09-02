USA PROUD: KFDX is now one of 171 Nexstar stations across the country to begin daily broadcasts of the national anthem!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX will be among 171 Nexstar stations across the country that will start their daily broadcasts with the playing of the United States National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition.

The anthem will be played by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

The first group of songwriters to be featured include Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole. All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”