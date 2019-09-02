1  of  4
Breaking News
US Postal Service employee among those killed in Odessa mass shooting Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

USA PROUD: KFDX is now one of 171 Nexstar stations across the country to begin daily broadcasts of the national anthem!

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX will be among 171 Nexstar stations across the country that will start their daily broadcasts with the playing of the  United States National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition. 

The anthem will be played by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios

The first group of songwriters to be featured include Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole.  All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.  “We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Ford recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford recalls"

Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19"

India Carter college health

Thumbnail for the video titled "India Carter college health"

Justice Ruth BG

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justice Ruth BG"

Jackson county fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson county fatal"

Fast Eddys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Eddys"

Lauren's law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's law"

WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB"

Lauren's Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News