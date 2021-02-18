Utility Collections: residents concerned about water bill can register for MyH2O

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the city of Wichita Falls offices are closed, officials with the Utility Collections office are reminding people of MyH2O.

People who are concerned about the amount of water they are using can access their personal usage by registering for an account with MyH20.

To sign up with MyH2O, please do the following:

Click here. If that did not work, click here and click MyH2O Online Portal in the left-hand column.

You will need your account number, which you can find on your water bill in the box that says “account-customer number.”

When registering for MyH2O only use your house number and the numbers to the left of the dash.

Once you log in, you can then see how much water has been used on your account.

For water emergencies, city officials said to call 940-761-4333.

Billing questions will be responded to when Utility Collections offices reopen.