UUMC Pumpkin Patch

The University United Methodist Church has the longest-running pumpkin patch in Wichita Falls- over 20 years.

This year, they will have over 5000 pumpkins in all sizes, shapes, and colors.

Additionally, they will have several fall displays which provide great photo ops for families and children.

Date: Sept. 24, – Oct. 24, 2019 (or until all pumpkins are sold).
Place: University United Methodist Church, at the corner of Taft and Hampstead.
Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday And 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: No cost for admission. Pumpkins sell for $1-$25 depending on size and variety of pumpkin.

