VA townhall meeting discuss new benefit plans for veterans

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Wade Vlosich the Director of the VA Healthcare System talked with veterans Tuesday about current programs as well as new plans to help veterans with their benefits.

What I appreciate about Wichita Falls is the veterans are openly honest we have a robust conversation about the good the bad and the ugly of our process in the VA and what this allows me to do is to take this back and help fix the situation for our veterans,” Vlosich said.

Lucy Carracedo an Air Force Veteran said one of the main concerns from veterans is the process and how long it takes to receive benefits.

VA is a wonderful entity its congressionally mandated and funded we can’t do without it its just the bureaucracy of it the administration of it once you get to your doctor you have got wonderful care and the people getting you to it” Carracedo said.

“It’s great for me to hear the comments and the suggestions because we can’t make the process better unless we know about it,” Vlosich said.

Vlosich also talked about the new clinic being built near Sheppard Air Force Base that will bring more services to veterans.

“The new clinic that’s soon to be built will be near Sheppard Air Force base and it will expand services like physical therapy and other subspecialty services at the Wichita Falls clinic kina wanted to get that information out and talk about what’s going on in the VA and how we can help,” Vlosich said.

Veterans at the meeting said this is a good way to start a line of communication to help solve problems in the VA a so future.

Other VA representatives attended today to talk about suicide prevention, transition care management, Native American veterans, health promotion, and disease prevention. Plans to start construction on the new clinic are after October of this year and plan to have been completed between April and July of 2020.