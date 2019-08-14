Breaking News
Mistrial declared in manslaughter case

Vacationers would rather have no air conditioning than no wifi

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – Imagine traveling to a tropical location and not having internet access.

Turns out, most people would rather go without AC than stay in a vacation rental without WiFi.

This according to a new “OnePoll” study examining vacation “must-haves.”

Researchers found three in four people say having internet while on a trip is crucial.

Adding, it was a higher concern than having air conditioning.

The study also finds it takes the average American less than 30 minutes to ask for a WiFi password upon arriving at their vacation destination.

Study participants think the only thing worse than not having internet access on a trip is having their luggage lost during travel.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News