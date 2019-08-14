Vacationers would rather have no air conditioning than no wifi

(FOX NEWS) – Imagine traveling to a tropical location and not having internet access.

Turns out, most people would rather go without AC than stay in a vacation rental without WiFi.

This according to a new “OnePoll” study examining vacation “must-haves.”

Researchers found three in four people say having internet while on a trip is crucial.

Adding, it was a higher concern than having air conditioning.

The study also finds it takes the average American less than 30 minutes to ask for a WiFi password upon arriving at their vacation destination.

Study participants think the only thing worse than not having internet access on a trip is having their luggage lost during travel.