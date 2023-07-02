Wichita Falls firefighters battled a fire at the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course clubhouse Sunday morning. Photo credit: KFDX/KJTL

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters again battled a structure fire at the abandoned Hawk Ridge Golf Course.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the 2000 block of Loop 11.

They found the bathroom on fire inside the clubhouse. The flames were quickly extinguished.

Ashlock said the vacant building is unsecured and sometimes inhabited by vagrants. No injuries were reported.

Vagrants were also blamed for a two-alarm fire in the same building on February 12. That fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.