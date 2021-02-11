Valentine’s Day at home: Celebrating during the pandemic

(NBC NEWS) — More Americans may be spending Valentine’s Day at home this year, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

OkCupid dating expert Melissa Hobley recommends making your at-home date special by setting the scene.

“You can find fun decor everywhere right now,” she notes.

Ditching the work-from-home sweats is important.

“Take time to get dressed up, light some candles, put on that dress,” Hobley advises.

There’s still time to learn a new skill together with a cocktail or cooking class.

“Nonna Live” mixes in an element of travel with traditional Italian dishes, and makes an excellent Valentine’s choice.

“It hosts classes led by an actual Italian grandma who will cook you through any number of delicacies from pumpkin gnocchi to classic lasagna,” says NY Magazine’s Anthony Rotunno.

Couples can get a surprise evening with services such as “Date Box Club” which does the planning for you, or team up with your partner in crime to solve a mystery with an experience called “Hunt A Killer.”

“It sends you a box filled with clues like autopsy reports and evidence and whatnot that you can use to kind of try and solve this narrative that the box is telling,” Rotunno explains.

And whether it’s a murder case or a meal, the key to a romantic evening is your full attention.

“Turn off the notifications, turn off your cell phone,” Hobley says.

Read more here.