BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man did more than $10,000 of malicious damage to a home his girlfriend previously lived in, according to Burkburnett Police.

Avery Wilkens was charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 and has been released on a $15,000 bond.

At the scene, police spoke to the mother of the previous tenant and a neighbor.

The neighbor said on August 20, 2023, he was in bed when he heard glass breaking. He said he came out and saw Wilkins, whom he recognized because he said Wilkins used to visit the house regularly.

He said he yelled out to him and Wilkens turned to him before getting into his car.

The neighbor said the door had been kicked in and all the windows of the house were broken.

According to police, a window air conditioning unit was also torn out from a window. Doors inside the home were also damaged and the oven door ripped off. Officers say they found a hammer under one broken window.

Total damage was listed at $10,931.

Wilkens has previous arrests for aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence assault and drug possession.