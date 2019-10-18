Breaking News
Police investigate robbery at Sikes Senter Mall

Vatican announces wearable ‘eRosary’ smart device and app for guided prayer

News
Posted: / Updated:

Vatican announces wearable eRosary Smart Device.GadgeTek Inc

(NBC News) — The Vatican announced Tuesday that it launched a wearable smart device that connects with a smartphone app for guided prayer.

The “Click to Prayer eRosary” is a device targeted to young people as a tool to educate about praying the rosary, according to the Vatican News, the church’s official communication channel. It’s a wearable device in the shape of a cross that syncs to a free app that tracks a user’s progress.

The device is activated by making the sign of the cross and will keep track of a user’s rosary progress.

“When activated, the user has the possibility to choose either to pray the standard rosary, a contemplative Rosary and different kinds of thematic rosaries that will be updated every year,” the Vatican News said.

“Click to Prayer eRosary” is a project under the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, a network focused on “mobilizing Catholics through prayer and action,” according to the Vatican.

The device has a “smart cross” which can be worn as a bracelet with ten consecutive black agate and hematite rosary beads that wrap around the wrist. It’s currently for sale online at Acer’s Italian website for about $110.

“The project brings together the best of the Church’s spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world,” the Vatican News said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"

Sikes Senter Mall robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sikes Senter Mall robbery"

Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety"

Building a better guide dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building a better guide dog"

Crash survivor spends week trapped in car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash survivor spends week trapped in car"

Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday"

Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo"

President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19"

Orville Merritt scheduled to plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orville Merritt scheduled to plead"

Man arrested outside President Trump's rally in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested outside President Trump's rally in Dallas"

Christmas magic VIP preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas magic VIP preview party"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News