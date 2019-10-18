Vatican announces wearable ‘eRosary’ smart device and app for guided prayer

(NBC News) — The Vatican announced Tuesday that it launched a wearable smart device that connects with a smartphone app for guided prayer.

The “Click to Prayer eRosary” is a device targeted to young people as a tool to educate about praying the rosary, according to the Vatican News, the church’s official communication channel. It’s a wearable device in the shape of a cross that syncs to a free app that tracks a user’s progress.

The device is activated by making the sign of the cross and will keep track of a user’s rosary progress.

“When activated, the user has the possibility to choose either to pray the standard rosary, a contemplative Rosary and different kinds of thematic rosaries that will be updated every year,” the Vatican News said.

“Click to Prayer eRosary” is a project under the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, a network focused on “mobilizing Catholics through prayer and action,” according to the Vatican.

The device has a “smart cross” which can be worn as a bracelet with ten consecutive black agate and hematite rosary beads that wrap around the wrist. It’s currently for sale online at Acer’s Italian website for about $110.

“The project brings together the best of the Church’s spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world,” the Vatican News said.