Vendorfest is a Texoma blood-drive unlike any other

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —

Shopping and blood donations: not often two events like these come together, but Cricket Wireless in Wichita Falls was sponsoring it’s inaugural Vendorfest as a way to help those battling cancer and provide fun for all ages.

“We teamed up with the Blood Institute of Texas in order to educate people about cancer awareness and also tell them about a program they have, the program is called Credit to Patient,” Cricket Wireless Store Manager Monica Fuentes said.

The Credit to Patient program allows blood donors the option to credit their donation to a specific individual. With so much a cancer patient has to worry about already, this donation can help relieve some of their burden.

“You can come out, donate blood, say that you wanna credit it to that patient, you need to know their first and last legal name and which hospital they’re receiving those treatments at. And that’s going to actually give a credit to their hospital bill that will relieve that financial stress,” Texas Blood Institute Account Consultant Kiersten Mastalsz said.

While blood donors were able to make those necessary donations, they were also able to shop the different vendor booths where all proceeds and donations went towards the Cancer Foundation.

“For me personally, I’ve had family members with cancer, so this was very important to me when I decided to get involved with this,” Fuentes said.

“[It] became kinda like my little baby project and then some people got involved so I’m really appreciative of that.”