SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Vendors across north Texas came out to Seymour on Saturday, July 1 for the second-ever “Main Street Market.”

From clothes and jewelry to freeze-dried snacks and locally-raised beef, there was nothing you couldn’t find at the one-stop shop. Amy Henderson of “Henderson Beef” started the vendor market in June as a way for community members in the small town to shop local.

“Trying to bring the community together through vendors, things that we don’t typically see in our stores, and allowing the small business owners that we have that work from home an opportunity and a platform to sell their products and network and bring a little bit more business to Seymour, whereas we typically drive to Wichita Falls and Haskell and some of the other towns, trying to bring things a little more local, at least once a month,” said Henderson.

“Main Street Market will be open on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 117 South Main Street.

More on Henderson Beef and Main Street Market can be found here.