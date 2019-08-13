Vernon City Commissioners to set property tax rate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon City Commission is holding a special meeting tomorrow to propose the property tax for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

City Manager Marty Mangum said he doesn’t see a reason Vernon Commissioners will increase the tax rate from last year as the effective tax rate is set to generate roughly the same amount of revenue on the same properties as was on the rolls last year.

“The City Commission can do whatever they want to, but I don’t look for them to increase it. The very, there’s only two options that I could see that would happen, that would be they could decrease that tax slightly or they could leave it the same.”

The new tax rate will not be set until the middle to end of September, however, commissioners will set a rate that is intended to be used. Between now and September, there will be meetings citizens can attend and make comments before the tax rate becomes official.