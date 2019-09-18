Vernon city leaders unsure about concealed carry for city employees

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — After the Vernon City Commissioners meeting, city leaders and residents are still unsure about allowing city employees to carry a concealed weapon.

Some Vernon residents are not in favor of Vernon city employees being allowed to carry a concealed weapon. Vernon Police Captain Wayne Hodges said he doesn’t lean a certain way, his biggest concern he said, is safety.

“It’s a step that trying to be taken to keep the community safe,” Hodges said. “Personally, I think, I’ve got some questions that would need to be answered.”

Vernon City Manager Marty Mangum said there are certain requirements city employees would have to meet.

“You have to have a concealed weapon permit,” Mangum said. “You have to make an application to the city manager for permission to carry concealed while you are on duty. We will do criminal history and stuff on the applicant to make sure they don’t have any felony convictions, no assaults, and no family violence issues.”

Mangum said there are some pros in allowing city employees to carry.

“The idea is there might be people who come into city hall that might do damage to city hall or the people that work for the city,” Mangum said. “If you have people who were carrying as weapons that they might protect from that.”

Mangum said there are also some cons.

“There’s some liability issues to that,” Mangum said. “If you have city employees that are carrying that accidentally do some damage or accidentally hurt themselves then you have some cons about it would be a workers comp. Claim if you accidentally shot yourself while you were working.”

With this proposed policy change being tabled for further discussion, city leaders continue to work on a plan to keep employees safe.

The plan is to have this on the next agenda.