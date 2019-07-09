Vernon College: Drilling and well control programs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Looking for work? Wanting a new career? Have you considered a career in the Oil Field? There are over 1900 active oil and gas rigs in the United States. If you are interested in travel, Canada has over 150 active rigs and there are over 1100 active rigs across the rest of the world. Every rig requires skilled staff to be operational. The Bureau of Labor Statistics list the average weekly salary of non-supervisory workers in the oil and gas extraction industry as $1,120 a week. That includes employees just starting off at the entry levels of the industry. Those with specialty skills and supervisors make more.

CD Fluid Training in conjunction with Vernon College offer training as a Drilling Fluid Technician, known in the industry as a “Mud Engineer.” A Mud Engineer is responsible for monitoring and testing the fluid used to drill oil and gas wells. The drilling fluid, known as “mud” has many functions in the drilling process some of the main functions are, hole cleaning, lubrication and pressure control.

A Mud Engineer is responsible for testing and prescribing the proper treatment of the mud to maintain a desired set of characteristics. A Mud Engineer checks the weight and viscosity, the pH, salinity, the fluid loss properties and many other properties of the mud to make sure the well can be drilled safely and efficiently. It is a job that requires the ability to interpret data and make good, calculated recommendations to the Energy Company Representative and others involved with drilling the well.

Upon completion of the Drilling Fluid Technician course, you will learn how to effectively test and evaluate the properties of the drilling fluid. You will also be able to evaluate and prescribe the best treatment of the mud to maintain the properties needed for it to work.

The Drilling Fluid Technician course includes an IADC Certified Well Control School during the course of instruction to give a very desirable set of skills and knowledge that will put you well ahead of the pack when it comes time to start working on a rig.

The petroleum industry is growing and can be expected to grow as demand for oil increases across the globe. The oil industry is global in scope and Mud Engineers are needed around all over the world. If you believe you have the drive, intelligence and ability to succeed in a growing industry sign up and begin a new adventure.

Student Requirements:

Competent communication skills (speaking, reading and writing) Instructions provided in English

Competent with the use of computer programs (Internet and Microsoft Excel)

Competent with the use of handheld scientific calculators

Competent math skills pass math pre-test before course registration

Attendance is mandatory

Click here for more information