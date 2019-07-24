Vernon College officials host job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX) — Officials with Vernon College are partnering with Workforce Solutions North Texas and hosting a job fair Thursday.

Authorities with Vernon College in Wichita Falls off of Maplewood Avenue are having more than 100 employers and all different types of jobs at a job fair.

Director of Continuing Education Christina Feldman said it is important to have these job fairs.

“Considering that employment in our area is at an all-time low,” Feldman said. “I think that people might get stuck on the fact that there are not jobs available when in fact there are many jobs available.”

The fair is from 1—4 p.m. and anyone is available to come, folks do not have to be a Vernon College student to attend.

