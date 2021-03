WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon College officials said their graduation ceremony will be held in-person Thursday, May 20 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Employees, students and guests will be expected to socially-distance themselves and wear face masks, according to Vernon College officials.

Officials also said they will arrange seats in a socially-distanced manner. Participants who do not abide by safety protocols will not be permitted to remain or participate in the graduation ceremony.