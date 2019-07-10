Vernon creates “What’s Great About Vernon Texas” video, challenges other small towns

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) – Vernon officials are looking to make a “What makes your town great” challenge video, go viral.

The city hired Vernon native Michael Crabtree to create a video, called “What’s great about Vernon Texas!” for its tourism Facebook page. Now they want other towns to participate.

Sort of like the “ice bucket challenge” from a few years ago, the goal is to have other small towns create a similar video highlighting what’s so great about their town.

“My goal and aim from the get-go was I want it to go viral you know, I want it to go worldwide you know we want to really get some attention if we can,” Crabtree said.

To get attention, he’s challenging other small towns in Texas to make a video of their own, and city officials are on-board.

“Vernon’s kind of laid down the gauntlet you know challenging other small town Texas to do like we’re trying to do and show you what we think makes us great,” Crabtree said.

“We hope other cities will join in too where they can match up,” City Manager Marty Mangum said.

The video highlights Vernon events and attractions such as the Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo, Summer’s Last Blast car show and live music downtown.

“We’ve got a supermarket that’ll take your groceries out to your car for you and they don’t expect a tip,” Crabtree said.

“Rural communities have a struggle that you know the metropolitan areas don’t have so we’re just trying to draw attention that there’s another way of life and there’s a rural community and it’s good quality of life,” Mangum said.

With 12,000 residents, the Vernon tourism director is hoping this video, and challenge brings people in.

“There’s true beauty in every small town so it is fun to get away and see what the quirks of each town is, it’s interesting to find character,” Tourism Director Amanda Lehman said.

While the video shows the beauty and quirks of Vernon, it comes with a challenge.

If your city accepts the challenge, post the video with #backatyouVernontxchallenge.

To watch the entire video, click here.