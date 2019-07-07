Vernon hosts inaugural Red River Rhythm event

VERNON (KFDX, KJTL)-

Vernon held its inaugural Red River Rhythm event Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

The Santa Rosa Rodeo Grounds opened its gates Saturday afternoon for folks to enjoy food trucks, face-painting, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, dunk tank, and bounce houses.

The main event was “battle of the bands” with five bands playing for the top spot.

It was free for anyone to attend, and after dark, a large firework show went on display.

With it being the first year, Vernon officials hope it left an impression for years to come.

“We’re very excited for Vernon,” city commissioner Pam Gosline said. “This is a first, we moved it from Lions Stadium and want this to become hopefully a bigger event and have it every year.”

Bands and vendors came from all over Texoma for this event.

Bands: