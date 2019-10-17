Vernon man sentenced to 30 years in prison after stealing tablet, smartphone

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for stealing a man’s tablet computer.

Thomas Wayne Womack, 29, was convicted of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in Wilbarger County District Court after a two-day trial.

Authorities said the victim was painting rooms at a motel on US 287 on Jan. 24.

He said just after 7 p.m. that night, Womack walked into the room and took his tablet and smartphone and left on a bicycle.

The painter yelled at Womack to come back and said Womack returned and denied taking the items, but eventually gave his phone back but refused to return the tablet.

The victim then called 911 and said Womack pulled out a gun and pointed it at him then fled the scene on his bicycle.

The jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday morning before finding Womack guilty.

District Attorney Staley Heatly introduced evidence of previous convictions for burglaries, terroristic threat and counterfeiting in the punishment phase.

Heatly also introduced evidence that Womack was a member of a white supremacist organization and that he had a swastika tattoo on his abdomen as well as a “white pride” tattoo on his neck.

