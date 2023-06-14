WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you’ve lived in Texoma for a while, you’ve probably seen a movie or two at the Plaza Theatre out in Vernon.

The plaza is celebrating 70 years this month and the milestone is being marked in a big way, the theatre will now be recognized as a Texas Historical Commission Site.

“This theatre was jam packed with features. It was the last of the cathedral era of movies. it was built in cinema scope, and it had a very large screen that allowed you to play a very large stereo-phonic film. It was also the first movie theatre built with 3d installed already,” Owner and Operator of the Vernon Plaza Theatre Mark Farr-Nash said.

The Plaza Theatre has remained a staple in the town of Vernon since 1953, showing countless blockbusters over the years, and yes, the first theatre in the state of Texas to show a 3D movie!

It’s history like this that inspired owner Mark Farr-Nash to submit the theatre to become a historical site, three years ago.

“They agreed that this was something that merited inclusion in the national registry of historically places, the committee voted unanimously yes and so were basically waiting on the directors final signature, but were already listed on the website with a little pending designation,” Farr-Nash said.

Once the historical status kicks in, it opens a world of possibilities for the theatre, like grants.

“We’re interested of course in upgrading seats we are real interested in getting the marquee fixed, there are a lot of things that we’d like to do,” Farr-Nash said.

While it’s gone through its own share of wear and tear over the years, one thing that hasn’t wavered is how good you feel when you see a movie in this crown jewel of Vernon.

“The boys come running out of the theatre and they are so excited, so amped up they can’t even. they’ve lost control of their limbs, they just start jumping around and doing karate kicks and he can’t help it because he’s Donatello at that point, he’s Han solo, he’s Luke Skywalker, I love that transformative aspect of the movies, and the fact that it can take you anywhere and take you out of your situation for a couple of hours,” Farr-Nash said.

Experiences they hope to create for another 70 years.

You can find more information on the Vernon Plaza Theatre by clicking here.