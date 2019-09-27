Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co.

BAYLOR Co. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety officials have released information on a fatal accident Thursday night in Baylor County that killed one Vernon woman.

It happened on U.S. 114 and FM 1790.

DPS officials said an SUV, driven by Kristine Florez, 35, was westbound on Highway 114 approaching the FM 1790 intersection when Florez missed a turn and was trying to get back northbound.

That’s when investigators said they believe she made an unsafe turn in front of another vehicle, hitting the driver’s side.

According to officials, this caused Florez’s car to spin into a south ditch. Florez later died from her injuries.

The other car, driven by Seymour man Ronald Hargrove, 25, drove into a north ditch and struck a utility pole, but luckily Hargrove was able to get out of the car before it caught fire.

He walked away with non-life threatening injuries.