Veteran receives purple heart in Vietnam, guest speaker at Lawton YMCA

LAWTON (KFDX KJTL)— At the Lawton YMCA community center this morning, veterans, family members, and the mayor came out to show support for the men and women who have served our country.



Also in attendance was a special guest speaker who received the purple heart while he was in Vietnam.

“I received a purple heart April 3, 1971, and the strange thing about it is I knew it was gunna happen that night,” Purple Heart Commander Bruce Dwyer said.

Dwyer’s job was to take out enemy scouts at night and on one patrol he and his team crossed a tripwire. Sending them 20 feet into the air.



Dwyer was seriously injured but thankfully recovered.



Since then he has been helping other military personnel and their families.

“He has good service from his time in the Marine Corps and he is also a great worker the department Of the navy and then also with fort sill,” Comanche Co. Vets Chairman Ted Janosko said.

Although many wanted a photo with Dwyer he said he wants to remind the public why it’s so important to remember every veteran.

“They are out there protecting our freedom and our way of life by risking life and limb and a lot Of them don’t come back in such good shape and we need to take care of them and think of them even more after they are done and come back,” Dwyer said

So that every member of the military coming or going feels the support of his or her country.