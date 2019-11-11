1  of  2
Breaking News
One person hospitalized following shooting in WF Remains of missing Wichita Falls man identified

Veteran receives purple heart in Vietnam, guest speaker at Lawton YMCA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX KJTL)— At the Lawton YMCA community center this morning, veterans, family members, and the mayor came out to show support for the men and women who have served our country.

Also in attendance was a special guest speaker who received the purple heart while he was in Vietnam.

“I received a purple heart April 3, 1971, and the strange thing about it is I knew it was gunna happen that night,” Purple Heart Commander Bruce Dwyer said.

Dwyer’s job was to take out enemy scouts at night and on one patrol he and his team crossed a tripwire. Sending them 20 feet into the air.

Dwyer was seriously injured but thankfully recovered.

Since then he has been helping other military personnel and their families.

“He has good service from his time in the Marine Corps and he is also a great worker the department Of the navy and then also with fort sill,” Comanche Co. Vets Chairman Ted Janosko said.

Although many wanted a photo with Dwyer he said he wants to remind the public why it’s so important to remember every veteran.

“They are out there protecting our freedom and our way of life by risking life and limb and a lot Of them don’t come back in such good shape and we need to take care of them and think of them even more after they are done and come back,” Dwyer said

So that every member of the military coming or going feels the support of his or her country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Gunman Threatens Teens During Anti-Gun Violence March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gunman Threatens Teens During Anti-Gun Violence March"

Military photo mystery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military photo mystery"

Baby Boom! Missouri Sheriff's Office welcomes 17 babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby Boom! Missouri Sheriff's Office welcomes 17 babies"

"The Best Moment Of My Life!" Good Samaritan rescues lost toddler

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Best Moment Of My Life!" Good Samaritan rescues lost toddler"

Target offering discount for military families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target offering discount for military families"

Federal offices closed for Veterans Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal offices closed for Veterans Day"

Birthdays Anniversary 11-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 11-11-19"

Two dead in crash with butane tank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two dead in crash with butane tank"

Fantasy of Lights: Volunteers light up Hardin lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fantasy of Lights: Volunteers light up Hardin lawn"

Veterans Day Ceremonies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Day Ceremonies"

Texoma Christian Care Center mail call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Christian Care Center mail call"

Holiday cards for troops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday cards for troops"