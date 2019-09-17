Veteran seeks out job in an unlikely way

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — While the unemployment rate continues to drop in America, searching for the right job isn’t exactly easy. Yet, as Jeremy Garza shows us, one job seeker who happens to be a veteran started thinking outside of the box while searching for a job.

Micheal Owen is a native Texoman raised in Electra. He’s also a veteran seeking employment and at the moment is having a little trouble

Veteran, Micheal Owen, says “I’m currently looking for a job somewhere. I have been unemployed for three months and it has been difficult to find a job. I put in numerous applications and I have not heard back from any at this time.

Micheal served in the Air Force from 1997 to 2003. After he discharged, he went to college and became a social worker for eight years in Virginia.

Now he is looking to change careers and with his job search not going well, he decided to come up with a not-so-common way to let the public know he is ready to work.

Owen says, “one day I was walking down the road from the store and I was thinking about billboards and marketing and how people market different products and I thought I can market myself this way.”

Owens sign has his contact information and his attributes in hopes of attracting employers’ eyes.

Chris Enriquez, a Veterans career advisor says he encourages any veteran to seek and think of different ways to look for employment.

Enriquez says “Any way our veterans can think outside of the box, anytime they are looking for employment or job scenarios, we appreciate that fact, we like to work with them and partner with them to give them some guidance.”

Micheal says the community support has been great and people have already called with suggestions for jobs and he hopes with this billboard he can get back to work soon.

Micheal added he hopes to find something on the base because he enjoys the camaraderie.