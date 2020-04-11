1  of  3
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 54 Officials announce COVID-19 test results positive after Young Co. man dies No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Veteran serves public once again by aiding in pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — An Air Force veteran is spending his free time during this crisis by sewing masks and donating them to places in need.

Daniel Peterman, a Wichita Falls Hometown Hero, saw the need for the masks and decided to take it upon himself after watching a Youtube video and buying a new sewing machine.

So far, Peterman has made 200 masks in 10 days, which are now helping those on the front lines.

Peterman has taken masks to three clinics in Wichita Falls as well as other places interacting with people every day.

“I have taken mask to United Supermarket and Atwoods,” Peterman said. “I shipped them to a nurse friend in Ohio that needed a mask. They were down to paper masks only and then a nurse friend in south Texas.”

Peterman does not charge for the masks he just asks if you’re able to give a donation so he can continue to make masks. If you’d like to donate or if you need a mask to find out how to reach daniel call 940-636-9874.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News