Veteran serves public once again by aiding in pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — An Air Force veteran is spending his free time during this crisis by sewing masks and donating them to places in need.

Daniel Peterman, a Wichita Falls Hometown Hero, saw the need for the masks and decided to take it upon himself after watching a Youtube video and buying a new sewing machine.

So far, Peterman has made 200 masks in 10 days, which are now helping those on the front lines.

Peterman has taken masks to three clinics in Wichita Falls as well as other places interacting with people every day.

“I have taken mask to United Supermarket and Atwoods,” Peterman said. “I shipped them to a nurse friend in Ohio that needed a mask. They were down to paper masks only and then a nurse friend in south Texas.”

Peterman does not charge for the masks he just asks if you’re able to give a donation so he can continue to make masks. If you’d like to donate or if you need a mask to find out how to reach daniel call 940-636-9874.