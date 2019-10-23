Decades later, veteran carries burden of WWII

Veterans Voices

by: Brian Sterling

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after graduating Creston High School in Grand Rapids, 17-year-old Donovan Joslin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was soon shipped off to the South Pacific, stationed behind a 20 mm gun on board a minesweeper.

He was introduced to the bloody realities of war almost immediately.

“I think I grew up fast,” the retired seaman first class recently told News 8.

donovan joslin
Retired U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Donovan Joslin speaks with News 8 anchor Brian Sterling at his home in West Michigan. (October 2019)

The year was 1944 and World War II in the Pacific theater was inching toward its violent climax.

“A suicide plane came in and it hit one of the transports and it threw a bunch of sailors in the sea. And we couldn’t save them because we had to take care of the fire … on the two ships that was damaged, got hit by the suicide plane,” Joslin recalled, pausing as he became emotional. “That was my first realization that war was war.”

Twice his ship was hit by torpedoes that did not explode. Another time, a bomb hit the ship but miraculously didn’t detonate.  

Joslin’s ship escorted the battleship USS Missouri to Iwo Jima for the monthlong battle that claimed nearly 7,000 American lives. He was there to see Marines raise the flag, as depicted in the Iwo Jima Memorial, a monument Joslin has visited to pay tribute to those who didn’t come home.

  • Iwo Jima US Marine Corps Memorial
    Restoration of the Iwo Jima U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial has been completed, on November 21, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Iwo Jima US Marine Corps Memorial
    The sun begins to rise behind the Iwo Jima Memorial on November 10, 2010 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“I went there to pray for so many of my fellow soldiers that didn’t make it,” a somber Joslin said.

Joslin tried to put the war behind him when he came home to work as a machinist and later moved to management. He married his wife Jacqueline, a union that lasted 72 years until her death just last year at the age of 90.

donovan joslin
Retired U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Donovan Joslin points to images from World War II at his home in West Michigan. (October 2019)

But sadly, one of the realities of the so-called “good war” on the greatest generation was the psychological and mental costs that were initially dismissed or glossed over.

“You want me to tell you what they said to me when I came home? They said, ‘Go home, grow up and be a man.’ I did that. But I still had (PTSD) all my life,” Joslin said.

Joslin was ultimately diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, 75 years later, the images of war still come back to him, especially at night. The memories are not simply confined to a history book, but very real images of the pain and suffering of war.

He is adamant he doesn’t consider himself a hero. He thinks of himself as just a kid from Creston High, part of a generation that came together to sacrifice what they could to make the world a better place.

Online:

MentalHealth.gov

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership"

White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind"

Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral"

Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy"

Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat"

Top Holiday Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Holiday Travel Tips"

Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19"

Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father"

Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry"

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"