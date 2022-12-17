WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls church is making sure families have food this holiday season.

Cars lined up early Saturday morning, Dec. 17, at Victory Ministries for their monthly food pantry event. The families received boxes packed with bread, cinnamon rolls, milk, chips, water, and more.

It’s partnered with the Live Well program. Program Manager at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District, Jelecia Miller, said it’s because of the constant giving, that our community is able to continue helping one another.

“We wanted to show what they are doing for the community, providing not just the food pantry but also other resources available to the community, that they can take advantage of at any time, but also, to show what needs they have. Through initiatives and grants we are funded

we can provide these opportunities,” Miller said.

“I’ve learned that always working with the community because it’s by the community and for the community,” Pastor of Victory Ministries, Salvador Rodriguez said.

Victory Ministries also has a wishlist where you can help purchase items for the church so they can continue to bless people this holiday season, click here for that list.

