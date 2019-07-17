Vietnam veterans’ benefits expand

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL)— Decades after their service, nearly a hundred thousand Vietnam veterans will be able to get the benefits they’ve been fighting for.

President Donald Trump recently signed into law a bill that allows the Department of Veteran’s Affairs to process more Agent Orange benefits.



Before the Blue Water Navy Act, those benefits were only available to veterans who fought on the mainland.

Last week, the Department of Veterans Affairs said it was preparing to process claims, but doesn’t have to make a decision on them until the law officially takes effect on January 1, 2020.

Carlos Fuentes with Veterans of Foreign Wars said the VA might take quicker action if it supported Blue Water Navy in the first place.

“The VA has fought Blue Water Navy and it’s because they did not believe the evidence. There are some claims the VA can start rating now and they should.” Fuentes said.

Before it passed, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie spoke out against the bill.

“We urge the committee to consider the scientific evidence, impact on other veterans and costs associated with this legislation,” Wilkie said.

Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman didn’t share those concerns.

“To me, it’s pretty simple. If you served our country in the armed service, you were exposed to Agent Orange and you have health complications from it, the VA should address those concerns and take care of you,” Westerman said.

Roughly 90,000 Vietnam veterans will receive the expanded benefit.

Those, like Fuentes, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan hope they don’t have to wait decades to get the help they need.

“There was a burn pit right in front of me. I couldn’t tell my sergeant no there’s smoke so I’m going to have to get down and no longer guard this post. I had no other choice but to stay there,” Fuentes said.

So, Fuentes said for them, the fight continues.

The law takes effect on January 1, 2020. It is possible that claims could be processed sooner but the VA is not required to do so by law until then.