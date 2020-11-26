Virtual gatherings offer Thanksgiving connections

COVID-19 concerns are putting many in-person gatherings on hold for the holidays, but it's still important to get face time with family

(NBC News) — COVID-19 concerns are putting many in-person gatherings on hold for the holidays, but it’s still important to get face time with family.

Video conferencing service Zoom is lifting the 40-minute time limit on its free version for Thanksgiving.

Experts say it’s best to ensure you’ll be seen and heard with a well-lit, quiet setting and the right device.

“Frankly, most laptops have built-in microphones and built-in cameras that are not very good. Your phone is actually much better,” says CNET’s Dan Ackerman.

Try an inexpensive tripod or ring light for a better picture.

Other apps offer fun group activities for online gatherings.

The House Party app has a built-in card and charades games, or you can work together to solve a mystery in an online escape room.

With Teleparty, families can have an online watch party for content from streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus.



Or if you want to work off an indulgent dinner, sign up for a virtual turkey trot.



