WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Visitation for a life-long Texoma broadcast legend is set for Friday night.

Joe Tom White died in his sleep Sunday night and will always be remembered for his sense of humor and for being a man of his word.

There will be an hour-long visitation for those who knew and loved Joe Tom White.

It’s going to be at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home from 6֫—7 p.m.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.