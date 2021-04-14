VITA to offer tax help through June 15th filing deadline

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to the February snowstorm, the IRS has extended the tax return filing deadline for Texas and Oklahoma residents to June 15th.

This year, the April 15th tax filing deadline was extended to May 17th for all Americans due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Deadline extensions mean more time for volunteer tax preparers like Natasha Black will be here to help.

“This is my first year but it’s been fun, it’s been interesting. Like every day when I come in, something is different because of everything that is going on,” Black said.

It’s the kind of real-world experience Black said she’ll need moving forward with her career.

“I’m actually working on my CTA, which is Charter Tax Advisor. I have to have 100 hours of experience to actually do this for pay and have the title,” Black said.

Black is just one of the many hands-on-deck at the Wichita falls Volunteer Income Tax Assistance office.

A place that director Genevieve Anderson said can, at times, have over 100 years of tax filing experience working under it simultaneously.

“The volunteers. We are a big family because my clients are relying on me. They rely on the familiarity. They like knowing who is helping them and they come in every year looking.”

Meetings with volunteers were appointment only until recently which Anderson attributes to the smaller amount of clients the office had at the beginning of the year.

“We normally get through, gosh, we are through 1,500 by mid-to-late, mid-March. Sometimes by the end of February. And now it’s April and we are 1,500 hundred returns,” Black said.

Reasons why her team will be ready to help up through June 15th.

“I’m not passionate about taxes. I’m passionate about people. I just happen to be good at taxes. So that’s why I keep coming back,” Anderson said.

Call or go online to learn more about VITA.