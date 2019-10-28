VITA volunteers needed

News
Posted: / Updated:

VITA or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is a free tax preparation service for the low to moderate-income ($64,000), the elderly and the Latino population in Wichita Falls and surrounding areas.

IRS tax volunteers learn to prepare taxes while making a difference in their community.

How can you make a difference? Simple. Volunteer to help your community by preparing taxes free of charge with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) Programs.

You will receive training to provide free tax help for low-to-moderate income families who need assistance preparing their tax returns. As a volunteer, you will join the thousands of others who each year prepare millions of tax returns at thousands of tax sites nationwide.

How does this program work? As a committed tax volunteer you’ll be assigned to work with a sponsoring organization, first to receive training and then to begin volunteering at a location in your community. Training is offered both online and in the classroom. Tax sites are generally open nights and weekends and the hours are flexible. You will surely find a volunteer site close to you.

Learn more by clicking here or here.

